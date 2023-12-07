Survivor 45 episode 12 promo: Drew versus Julie is on!

Just in case you weren’t intrigued enough about what’s ahead on Survivor 45 episode 12, did you see the promo for what’s next?

At this point, what we are looking at here is a situation best defined as absolute chaos. Julie managed to stick around after playing that immunity idol that she got from Austin. Now, she knows that it may be her against most of the world, but she seems to have a target in mind here in Drew — who was immune this past Tribal and likely would have been in danger otherwise.

Is there a great case to go against Drew? We tend to think so, mostly because he’s the sort of player who will proclaim himself to be a big strategic player at the end. Also, him being out weakens Austin, which at this point you really need to do.

So while the promo hints at a lot of chaos between the two and the former Reba tribe now engaging in some element of all-out war with each other, the big question we have pertains to Dee. Why aren’t Drew, Katurah, Jake, and Julie all going after her at this point? She is from our vantage point easily the best player, and someone who is able to get just about everyone to do her bidding at almost any moment. She may be up there with Jesse as the best player we’ve seen in the post-Winners at War era and technically, she could be even better. Just remember for a moment that Jesse didn’t win and she’s still got a chance at it! We know that Austin zero interest taking her out, and some others could end up feeling the same.

Who do you think is the most likely to be voted out as we prepare for Survivor 45 episode 12?

