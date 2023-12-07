Survivor 45 episode 12: The last before big finale!

As we prepare ourselves to see Survivor 45 episode 12 on CBS next week, there are so many things to wonder. After all, consider the fact that there are only two episodes left! Whatever happens here is going to carry over directly moving into the finale.

If there is one thing that we can certainly say at this point, it is that just about everything seems possible based largely on what we saw tonight. There is perhaps more distrust than ever, and that is very much a good thing at this phase of the game. The remaining members of Reba have finally started to realize an important thing: They can’t all be there at the end. For those who are there, you want to have the best chance of actually winning.

As for starting the final with five people, that does seem about right. We still don’t love everything about the way the endgame works at this current era with the fire-making competition, largely because of this: It’s a little more rewarding to have to see people rely a little more on their social and strategic game. It shouldn’t all be about winning things!

Anyhow, the most remarkable thing to us at the moment is simply that Jake is still in the game. Heck, he wasn’t even a target this time around! (Is he going to be a real threat at the end just because he is such an underdog story?) Everything is about to be so much more fluid moving forward, and there is something really exciting that comes along with that.

Of course, we do anticipate that we’re going to have a three-hour finale as we often do, including a reunion attached to him.

