The Amazing Race 35 episode 12 (finale) preview: Who will win?

Next week on The Amazing Race 35 episode 12, we are going to see the biggest one of the season so far: The finale. What in the world is going to happen! Who will be the victor at the end of the road?

We knew that entering the finale, we had three teams that were more than capable of winning in Rob & Corey, Greg & John, and Joel & Garrett. All three of them have won legs so far this season, so we know that they can all do it. This is really just going to come down to who can be the most focused within the final tasks — and also who has paid the most attention over the course of the race.

Based on the overall history of the race, our feeling is that Greg & John are the favorites mostly because they’ve had the best overall resume. We think they are physically the fastest, and they both feel like they’ve probably studied every single thing that they’ve come across all season long. That will especially help them when we get around to the very end.

So what did the promo tonight give away?

Well, based on what we saw in the closing minutes tonight, the final three are going to be heading back to what looks like it could be Seattle. (We’re pretty sure that we saw the Space Needle in the skyline there!) Teams are going to take part in a music-themed challenge, plus of course some sort of puzzle that they are going to struggle in order to figure out.

In the end, let’s just say that we anticipate that this episode is going to be a great time, and we just hope it is competitive. Sometimes, this show can fall a little flat at the end.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 35 finale, and who are you rooting for?

