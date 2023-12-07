The Amazing Race 35 episode 11: Steve & Anna Leigh eliminated

Tonight, The Amazing Race 35 episode 11 brought us a leg in Dublin, and it was one where the final four became the final three.

So what happened here? Well, we’ll say that for a good bit of the episode, it was clear that Steve & Anna Leigh were in the most trouble. They’d been in danger for the last little while, which made us think that they may have peaked at the wrong time this season.

Speaking of people who have peaked at the right time, Rob & Corey ran their best leg in Ireland and with that, finished in first place! Meanwhile, Greg & John found themselves in second place, which is not altogether surprising. Remember that they are extremely smart and have done really well for most of the past few legs!

In the end, this came down to Joel & Garrett versus the mother / daughter duo, and there was one challenge that really stood between both of the teams: Having to memorize a literary work. Of course, we don’t think it helped that some of them involved James Joyce’s epic in Ulysses, which is as complicated as they come.

In typical race fashion, the show tried to do their best job to create drama between the remaining two teams when in reality, there wasn’t really that much. Joel & Garrett had such a lead over the other two that this was the way it was bound to go. Steve & Anna Leigh had a good run, and we will say that they provided a lot of entertainment throughout — mostly in the form of her yelling at him to go faster. She has to be one of the most competitive people in the history of the show, and we do think that they got a lot out of being on the show.

What did you think about the events of The Amazing Race 35 episode 11?

