Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 9 spoilers: More Meredith

Just in case you needed more verification that Meredith will have a major role at the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 20, we have good news!

This week, ABC revealed the first bit of information for “I Carry Your Heart,” which is going to be a pretty eventful episode where a threat presents itself to the Alzheimer’s research. What is it? Think Catherine Fox. Remember that earlier this season, she told Ellen Pompeo’s character to focus her time on what was being funded … and she has not exactly listened to that. What she’s doing is incredibly noble, and we don’t think anyone questions that. The problem here, of course, is that research is a business as much as anything else. You follow the money a lot of the time and you end up waiting to see the results.

To get a few more details now all about what you can expect to see, we suggest that you simply check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 20 synopsis below:

Just as Amelia comes to a realization, Teddy encourages her and Meredith to speed up their Alzheimer’s research over fear of Catherine finding out. Mika finds herself caught in the middle of Link and Jo; meanwhile, Lucas receives bad news.

In general, you’ve got drama around every turn, and things are going to be getting crazier so much earlier than they will be getting better. There’s potential for a big cliffhanger at the end of the season for a reason!

As for the continued focus on the interns like Lucas and Mika, here is your reminder that this is intentional! We do think the producers have done a good job getting us to know them, but we’d also argue that we’ve yet to see any of those big, super-iconic moments that we’ve come to attach to this show over the years.

