Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 12/7/2023?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about Station 19 to go along with it? These shows have been off for so long! We are absolutely excited for whatever is going to be coming up and really, it is hard not to be.

The good news that we have at the moment is quite simple, as both shows are now back in production! Meanwhile, we do tend to think that there are going to be all sorts of great announcements coming over the next few weeks.

Would it be great to have something else positive to share now? Absolutely, but this is the truth about where things currently stand. There is no new episode of either of these shows tonight, and we are still going to be waiting a little while longer to see what’s coming up next. How long? Think along the lines of March, when the two shows are back as a part of a lineup that also includes the return of 9-1-1 after it previously aired on Fox. Obviously, it is our hope that we have a chance to see promos for all of these shows in January or March, once a significant amount of footage has been filmed. We don’t think that is a crazy thing to expect.

So what are going to see moving into the next Grey’s Anatomy chapter in general? Well, think in terms of a lot of what we’ve liked already about it over the years. While the cast is obviously different and there is a new showrunner taking part moving forward, we don’t think the plan is to dramatically change anything tonally.

Also, we should note that for now, there is also no indication that this is going to be the final season. So long as the ratings are good, it could stick around!

