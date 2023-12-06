True Detective season 4: More ‘Night Country’ footage in HBO reel

With the premiere of True Detective season 4 coming in the new year, HBO is about to push the marketing to new heights. We know that the latest season subtitled Night Country has a full trailer already out there, but in the latest sizzle reel for what lies ahead, you can get another exciting tease or two.

You can check out the full reel now over at the link here, and it feels clear at this point that the Jodie Foster drama may be the crown jewel of the network’s lineup for at least a certain portion of 2024. After all, House of the Dragon is probably the only show that the network has in the near future that is anywhere near as popular as this.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

As many of you more than likely know at this point, the new season is going to be taking place around a remote research station in Alaska following a body being discovered in a chunk of ice. What is going on here will test Danvers (Foster) and Navarro (Kali Reis) like never before, and also cause them to work together despite some past differences. We know that their relationship is complicated, and the same goes for the case itself.

Of course, our biggest hope is that the new season lives up to the overall True Detective brand. The biggest thing that gives us hope, at least for now, is that clearly the network took their time with another season, rather than trying to repeat the mistakes of the past. One of the reasons why the second season was so disappointing is because it came too quickly; it was clear from the get-go that this was HBO trying to capitalize on something that was an instant phenomenon the first time around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on True Detective now, including the aforementioned trailer

What do you most want to see moving out for True Detective season 4 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







