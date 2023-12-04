True Detective season 4 trailer: The Night Country is here…

As you prepare for True Detective season 4 to arrive on HBO next month, there is more to be excited about than ever before!

Today, the network revealed a full-length trailer featuring Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, and the rest of the cast, one that indicates that the case Danvers and Navarro are working on in Alaska is one that could shock, astound, and perhaps even horrify.

You can view the full trailer right now over here and in general, there is a lot to talk about from start to finish. It starts with the discovery of a dead scientist frozen in ice, but is there more going on here than meets the eye? Navarro (Reis) seems to have at least some sort of history with this already, and she also just so happens to have a complicated, if not outright checkered, past with Danvers. As you would imagine, this is going to lead to a lot of drama, which is something that we are excited to see become a focus for this show more and more over time.

As we dive further into season 4, we imagine that what is discovered could be pretty darn terrifying within the near-constant night of Alaska. This is not your ordinary show, but then again, you probably knew that already if you were a big fan of True Detective as a franchise. This is a show that is well-known for diving deep into the human psyche and exploring what makes people tick. We tend to think that in general, we are going to see so much more of that this time around than ever before.

