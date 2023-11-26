True Detective season 4: All Night Country episodes are wrapped!

It is true that we are all going to be waiting a while to see True Detective season 4 premiere, with the show coming to HBO in January. However, there is still something more that we can celebrate for now! All episodes of the series are now wrapped and with that in mind, there is nothing to do other than to sit back and wait for them to arrive.

In a new post on Twitter, season 4 showrunner Issa López had the following to say about having everything officially done and ready to go.

Today we finished #TrueDetective: Night Country. The final touches in the sound mix we made in the very room where Ziggy Stardust was recorded.

I just can’t believe how lucky I am.

What a perfect, beautiful trip.

To everyone that made this possible… gracias por siempre

Just in case you haven’t heard too much about Night Country, as of yet, this chapter of the saga stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as two detectives working to understand what happened following a serious of mysterious disappearances at a remote research station in Alaska. What these two main characters discover could be shocking and upend much of the community — also, force the two of them to think differently on some level, as well. After all, a good bit of True Detective is about the exploration of the psyche, and that could be here once again.

For those who are understandably curious, you do not need to see the earlier seasons of the show in order to understand what is ahead. While we do think it could help, it is hardly required viewing at the same time. (The biggest reason to do it is to just check out some other Easter eggs.)

