Magnum PI season 5 episode 18: Perdita Weeks’ spotlight

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 — there is no other hiatus coming up shortly!

So, do you want to know a little bit more all about what’s coming? Well, let’s just say that we’re about to see the long-awaited directorial debut of one Perdita Weeks. In addition to taking on this role for “Extracurricular Activities,” she also will have a big on-screen role as Higgins. We know that this can be a really delicate thing to balance out and yet, in the end we feel like she’s going to find a way to make it happen.

If you do want to get a few more details right now all about what’s coming in this story, be sure to check out the Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 synopsis below:

12/13/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Magnum and Higgins are hired by a dean at the University of Oahu to quietly investigate a professor who has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a female grad student. TC and Katsumoto take Cade and Dennis on a father-son camping trip.

So what is coming up after the fact here?

Let’s just say that there are still a few questions. There are two episodes currently set for the new year that will tie up most loose ends — however, NBC has gone back and forth on an air date. At first, it looked like both were airing on January 3, but that is no longer 100% the case.

For now, episode 20 looks to be serving as the series finale and yet, anything is still possible long-term! Remember that if you do want a chance to see more of the show on the air, the best thing that you can do is watch live and spread the word on social media.

What do you most want to see moving into Magnum PI season 5 episode 18?

