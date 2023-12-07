Magnum PI season 5 episode 18: Perdita Weeks’ spotlight
Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 — there is no other hiatus coming up shortly!
So, do you want to know a little bit more all about what’s coming? Well, let’s just say that we’re about to see the long-awaited directorial debut of one Perdita Weeks. In addition to taking on this role for “Extracurricular Activities,” she also will have a big on-screen role as Higgins. We know that this can be a really delicate thing to balance out and yet, in the end we feel like she’s going to find a way to make it happen.
If you do want to get a few more details right now all about what’s coming in this story, be sure to check out the Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 synopsis below:
12/13/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Magnum and Higgins are hired by a dean at the University of Oahu to quietly investigate a professor who has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a female grad student. TC and Katsumoto take Cade and Dennis on a father-son camping trip.
So what is coming up after the fact here?
Let’s just say that there are still a few questions. There are two episodes currently set for the new year that will tie up most loose ends — however, NBC has gone back and forth on an air date. At first, it looked like both were airing on January 3, but that is no longer 100% the case.
For now, episode 20 looks to be serving as the series finale and yet, anything is still possible long-term! Remember that if you do want a chance to see more of the show on the air, the best thing that you can do is watch live and spread the word on social media.
