NCIS season 23 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be learning more about an NCIS season 23 at some point before the end of July? On paper, you can argue that premiere-date info has to be imminent at this point.

After one, isn’t one of the greatest indicators of the present what we’ve seen in the past? What we have seen previously with most CBS shows is that we get some premiere date news by the end of July — at least provided that we’re talking about shows airing during non-strike seasons.

Here is what we’re thinking: CBS will put the dates out there over the next couple of weeks for NCIS and other shows, especially since we are also going to see a lot of promotion during Big Brother and then the rest of the summer programming.

What is actually ahead this season?

The premiere is likely set for late September or early October, with a reminder that it is going to be shifting over to Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. One of the main stories will revolve around the cliffhanger, where Alden Parker learned that his father had been killed. It is not too hard to figure out here that Carla Marino is the responsible party, and that she acted out of revenge having blamed Gary Cole’s character for the loss of her son. There is at least a chance all of this gets wrapped up early on, mostly because there are so many other things that the producers are going to need to address here. Take, for starters, personal arcs for other characters and eventually, the time-honored procedural format fans come to love.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

