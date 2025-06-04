NCIS season 23 spoilers: More personal stories ahead?

The unfortunate thing about NCIS season 23 is knowing that we are still more than three months away from seeing it. The good news? Well, we are getting some large-scale scoop as to what is ahead!

First and foremost, it does feel clear that the writers are going to resolve what happened to Parker’s father early on, mostly because there is no real way to get around it. Gary Cole’s character is going to want revenge on Carla Marino; he may get it but beyond that, it is our general feeling that the show will settle back into a natural rhythm shortly after the fact. This means some individual cases, but also some personal storylines as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reactions and reviews!

If you do love character side stories, it certainly does seem at the moment that season 23 will be for you. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Steven D. Binder had the following to say:

“We really want to get to everybody in a big way. I know people always say, ‘I watch the show for the characters’ — that was always our thing — and I really want to make this a character-forward show in a way we haven’t seen before. So, if you’re invested in these people, this is going to be the season for you.”

It remains to be seen what a lot of these personal arcs could be, but of course we have some ideas! It would be nice to see Kasie out in the dating world, or to see McGee as a father in far more of an on-screen fashion than we’ve ever seen. To go along with all of this, we are as invested as ever still in the #KnightInShiningPalmer relationship. Can it happen?

Related – See some more news when it comes to NCIS, including some other season 23 premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 when it eventually premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







