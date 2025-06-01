NCIS season 23 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a good chance that we are going to get an NCIS season 23 premiere date between now and the end of June?

Of course, we should note that it makes all the sense in the world to get more information about the future of the crime drama before too long, and for a number of good reasons. First and foremost, here is your reminder that we can be pretty impatient when it comes to this stuff. We already know that another season is happening, so is it wrong to want more insight soon? We don’t tend to think so anyway. We tend to think that the desire to learn more about Parker’s mom is out there, just as there is a revenge plot now after what Carla Marino chose to do to his father.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Now, here is where we dive more into the good and bad news here. The good news is that more than likely, an NCIS season 23 premiere date is going to be revealed either this month or in early July. Moving forward, we are going to be seeing the show likely come back in September or October. Be prepared for another 18-20 episodes that give you a lot of unique cases, but also backstory on the characters.

One question that we are also curious about is whether or not Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are going to turn up here in order to both cameo and further promote NCIS; Tony & Ziva, which is also slated to premiere this fall. While nothing has been confirmed, we know that the powers-that-be are down to cross-promote. Remember that the season 22 finale served as a launching pad for the Paramount+ spin-off.

Related – Could Sam Hanna return on NCIS season 23 at some point?

What are you most eager to see moving into NCIS season 23 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







