NCIS season 23 spoilers: Will LL Cool J return?

We recognize that there is basically a dozen different things to be excited about entering NCIS season 23 over on CBS. Because of that, it is hard to know where to start!

For us personally, though, we do think it is worth noting that this show is in a lot of ways the shepherd of the entire franchise now, including those that are no longer even on the air. This is why during season 22, we saw LL Cool J come back as Sam Hanna and within that, there was an even an Easter egg thrown in there about a potential Hetty search.

Are we ever going to see that happen? We’ve advocated for a potential NCIS: Los Angeles movie, whether it be on CBS or Paramount+, to tie up some of these loose ends and gave longtime fans closure. We can’t speak to whether or not that happens but for now, the flagship is eager to have Sam back.

Speaking on the subject to TV Insider, here is some of what showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say:

I, as a showrunner, say LL always has a place at NCIS. They all do. They’re all great. They’re pros. We love having them … It’s just people have very busy schedules, especially he does. So making it work is a logistical challenge and probably the bottleneck more than anything to why you may or may not see more. Not because there’s not a desire and a will, just because scheduling is very difficult. Todd showed up in [Episode 18]. From Episode 1, we were like, ‘OK, when can we make this work?’”

Ultimately, one other thing that we would also love to see is an appearance from an NCIS: Hawaii or even a New Orleans cast member — as for if those will happen, it may be trickier because they had shorter runs than what LL did as Sam.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

