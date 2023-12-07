Magnum PI season 5 episode 17: Sweet Magnum, Higgins moment

We had a good feeling that tonight’s Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 was going to contain a great moment for Magnum and Higgins. So, what did we get? Well, consider it a reminder that the two really are better working together all the time.

At the start of “Consciousness of Guilt,” Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters ended up spending some time apart — not because they were in any jeopardy, but rather because they thought a little bit of distance could make the heart grow fonder. This led, hilariously, to Magnum being stuck working with Jin a little bit. (For the record, we do tend to think that this was one of the best Jin storylines we’ve had a chance to see.)

After both of these characters ended up tackling their separate cases over the episode, they met up at the end and with that, made the oh-so-valuable realization that they really were better together. Sure, they work together and both stay at Robin’s Nest, but they make each other better! They have valuable skills that are useful to every case, and they will clearly look after one another.

In the end, we do think that we could be building towards a big Magnum – Higgins moment by the end of the season. Are we hoping for an engagement? Absolutely! We don’t necessarily need that to celebrate this couple, but it would feel like the right timing for it given that they spent the majority of the season dating and getting to know each other on that level. It has been a slow build and a natural evolution. In the end, it’s all made a good bit of sense!

