The Bachelor spoilers: See new Joey Graziadei key art!

We recognize that The Bachelor with Joey Graziadei is not going to be premiering until Monday, January 22, but there is still a lot to be excited about!

Want to get a better sense of how ABC is at least promoting it? We like to think the image above has you covered. We don’t think there is anything that revolutionary about this, as they are doing something here that they’ve done for many years: Leaning on a contestant’s job in order to get people intrigued about what’s ahead. Here, we know that Joey is a tennis instructor, so why not throw him on a tennis court and surround him with roses?

We’re not going to lie here — this is a really compelling poster for the show, and it’s certainly the best one that they’ve had in a few years for this version of the show. Remember that with Clayton Echard and Zach Shallcross, it was pretty clear that they didn’t actually know what to do and the posters felt a little random. Here, you’ve got a clear angle, and this may help to get some viewers on board.

Also, can we say that Joey may have the highest approval rating for a Bachelor going into a season in some time? If you take Matt James (a relative unknown) out of the equation, there were a lot of guys over the past few years who were controversial choices. Really from the moment that Charity’s season wrapped up, it was pretty clear that he was going to be cast as the next lead of the show if he wanted it.

Now, let’s just hope that over the rest of the season, we have a chance to see a lot of interesting twists and turns — plus a good love story.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

