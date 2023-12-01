The Bachelor spoilers: New Joey Graziadei tease hypes up drama

Early on during the finale for The Golden Bachelor, we knew we’d be getting a tease for Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

So what was it that? The preview served as an introduction to the tennis instructor, including just how loved he is by most of Bachelor Nation. He is one of the most popular leads we’ve seen pre-season in a while, and the producers are ready to send him on a “worldwide” journey for love. There is going to be some chaos here, including a medieval themed date, a photo shoot, and also potentially some people leaving early.

As it turns out, it seems like there’s a big question at the heart of this season: Is Joey ready to dive back into all of this? We know that he got his heart broken by Charity at the end of her season, and that may be something that he is still holding onto in some way, even if he wishes that he wasn’t. It can be hard to deal with something like that fear something bad could happen again.

Despite all of the drama the preview seems to suggest, we still don’t think that we’re going to be getting Joey leave the show brokenhearted. At the very least, we tend to think that he is going to pick someone at the very end … and we’ll see exactly where things go from there. While the entire franchise doesn’t always have the best track record, Zach has stayed with Kaity ever since the end of their season. For now, that appears to be a good start.

The Bachelor is going to premiere on ABC on Monday, January 22 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we hope that there’s going to be some other surprises and previews in the relatively near future!

