Found season 1 spoilers: Did Sir kill Annie?

Coming out of last night’s big Found season 1 episode over on NBC, it makes sense if you have questions. To be specific, it makes sense of you are wondering whether or not Sir actually killed Annie.

At the conclusion of episode 10, it is pretty clear that this is something that Gabi is actively concerned about, and she’s desperate to figure out the truth her. She already has plenty of reason to want this guy out of her life even without this, though, especially now that we truth behind their history — he was her teacher once upon a time!

So what does Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who plays the character, think about all of this? Speaking to TV Insider, he offered up his insight on where things stand:

“I don’t know that you should, but speaking with the showrunner, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, I don’t think Sir is a killer … He kills other things in people, but not actually their lives. But I don’t know. There’s so many unknowns, really. I don’t know if Sir killed his mother, so I kind of take it back whether he killed Annie or not. I don’t know that I can trust that Sir didn’t kill anyone.”

We have to imagine that this creates quite a challenge for him to play as an actor, since he’s basically having to be ambiguous on something that he does not have all of the information on. That can’t always be that easy! Yet, the tension between Sir and Gabi is top-tier and for now, this is one of the reasons why this series works so well. Let’s just hope that it keeps going the rest of the way.

The next episode of Found is coming next Tuesday, and it will be the final one before the holidays. Prepare accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Found and what else could be coming

What do you think is going on in regards to Annie on Found season 1?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







