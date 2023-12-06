Found season 1 episode 11 promo: The truth about Annie?

As you prepare yourselves to see Found season 1 episode 11 over on NBC next week, are we set to learn more about Annie? On the surface, it definitely appears to be the case!

Through the end of episode 10, we absolutely learned quite a bit about Gabi and her history with Sir. He was her teacher! There is obviously a lot that we can emotionally unpack when it comes to that, and then we can also go beyond this in diving more into what’s going on when it comes to Annie. What really happened there? Sir claims that he didn’t kill her and yet, Gabi doesn’t exactly believe him.

Based on the promo that we saw for what’s coming up, it does feel like a certain part of the next episode is going to be an origin story and honestly, that is something that we fully welcome. This is a chance for more pieces to fall into place! We still have a hard time believing that this episode is going to give us every single bit of information under the sun, mostly because this show has yet to do that at any point. With that being said, though, we are pretty thrilled to have received everything that we have so far and in the fashion — it adds to the tension and the overall sense of craziness that we get here week in and week out.

The thing that suggests that this episode is going to be even more crazy is the oh-so-simple fact that once it’s done, the show will be on hiatus until the new year. What if they leave us off on another big-time, jaw-dropping reveal?

Also, is Sir ever getting out of the basement? When is that actually going to happen? We have a ton to think about here…

