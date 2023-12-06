Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 12/6/23?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about two of its fellow spin-offs in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Obviously, we want to see more of these shows as soon as possible!

Unfortunately, that does not mean that you are going to be seeing any of them on the air tonight. The entire One Chicago universe remains on hiatus, but isn’t it still nice to know that production is underway here? Episodes are currently being filmed, and that is the way that things are going to be until we get closer to Christmas. Then, there will be a lot more filming that is done throughout the first few months of next year.

At this point, it’s clear that there are only going to be shorter seasons for all of these shows, and that is simply due to the fact that there is only so much content that you can really do in the amount of time allotted this go-around after the strikes. Still, we do tend to think that the writers and the cast are going to do some really wonderful things in the number of episodes that they have. There will be action, drama, romance, and a whole lot more. We’d love to say that there will be crossovers, but it remains to be seen just how much of that we’re ultimately going to see given the time restraints.

At the end of the day here, the plan is for all three of these shows to be back on the air when we get around to Wednesday, January 17, and we certainly think there’s going to be a lot more news before then! Just keep your eyes peeled for further announcements as they come out…

