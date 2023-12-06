The Curse season 1 episode 7: Airing on Christmas Eve?

Just in case you were wondering if The Curse season 1 was going to air on Showtime over the holiday season, we have an answer!

While a lot of major network TV shows do tend to be off the air around this time of year, the good news here is that this show does not have anywhere near the same number of limitations. It has more of the freedom to air whenever, since people are going to watch it whenever they have the time. It doesn’t need to be live. With that in mind, episode 7 (titled “Self-Exclusion”) is going to air on Showtime the network on Christmas Eve, and will technically start to stream two days before that on December 22.

Below, you can check out the full The Curse season 1 episode 7 synopsis below — it may not give away much, but there are still reasons to be hyped:

Whitney and Cara become closer as Asher’s past comes to light.

For those who need a quick refresher, Cara is the Native American artist we saw earlier on this season, who seemed mostly to be a friend to Whitney out of convenience. Emma Stone’s character didn’t seem to fit in with her or her friend group; is that going to change moving forward? It would create some more interesting dynamics.

As for Asher’s past, we don’t think that it would be a surprise to anyone that he is still carrying with him some major secrets. This is a guy who clearly has a lot of skeletons and insecurities that he doesn’t want anyone to know about. He also just seems to lie and cover up things because he feels like it’s easier than admitting to himself the truth.

