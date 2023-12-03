The Curse season 1 episode 5: Can the curse go any further?

As we wait to see The Curse season 1 episode 5 arrive on Showtime, how much more story is there to tell with the curse itself?

Well, let’s just say that at this point, it is fair to ponder over this for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that we’ve seen it discussed in so many different ways. What other stories are there to really tell when it comes to this?

Here’s why we are thinking about this. Nala has already admitted to Asher that the whole idea of the curse itself was just some silly TikTok trend. Also, the aftereffects of it have already happened. Why should Asher even care at this point? That’s a legitimate question.

Yet, at the same time, this is someone who doesn’t seem to leave well enough alone. It already feels quite clear that moving forward, this is a character who will still search for answers. Sure, Nala’s father has asked him to stop bringing it up; will he listen? The other concern here is Dougie bringing up the static in the footage from the moment the initial curse happened. You can argue that this is giving him license to think about it more than he should.

By all accounts, all talk about this curse should already be over and yet, we have a hard time thinking that this is actually going to be the case. One way or another, this is probably going to end up coming back! We are prepared for that, just as we are prepared for whatever drama could end up coming as a result.

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Curse season 1 episode 5 when it comes to the curse itself?

