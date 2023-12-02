The Curse season 1: Nathan Fielder shares the origin story

For those of you who are enjoying The Curse so far on Showtime, why not share a little more about how it came to be? Given co-creator Nathan Fielder’s knack for engaging and surprising television, you could argue that the origin story here would be equally strange.

As it turns out, though, the concept behind the show in its purest form is rather simple. Not only that, but there are clear similarities to the finished product.

Speaking (per Variety) while at a recent panel, Fielder indicated that it stemmed from an incident that happened shortly after moving to the United States from Canada. He went to buy a cell phone and was asked outside for money. When he said he didn’t have any, the person responded saying “I curse you.” He then went on to explain that this had quite the big impact on him:

“And I don’t believe in this stuff, but I just couldn’t get it out of my head … So after I got my phone, I went to an ATM and I took out $20, and then I went back to the person, handed it to her I said ‘Is the curse gone?’ And she smiled and said ‘Yes.’

“And so I told Benny [Safdie] this story… it was from that idea of when someone says something to you and it exists in your brain — how real are the thoughts that are just in your brain, but you don’t know how real it actually is. And it just felt so relevant to the world and how I think everyone projects on to other people and sees things in their own way now, so it was just sort of a jumping off point.”

Does this mean that the “curse” on the show from Nala is hardly something long-lasting? Probably, but you could have assumed that already. After all, the only thing she really crushed Asher on was not getting chicken in his dinner. In that sense, the curse is already over … but we’re not sure that he will be willing to let it go that easily.

