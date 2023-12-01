The Curse season 1 episode 4: What’s wrong with Dougie?

We are now four episodes into The Curse season 1, and it seems like Dougie may be one of the strangest characters in the whole mix.

So what have we learned about him at this point? He’s lost his wife, he is still lost in his grief, and it seems like he has a drinking problem. How else can you really explain that opening scene, where he wakes up in a car, but has to scramble in order to find the keys buried underneath a tree? He seems intent on ensuring that nobody drinks and drives, which is great, but did he really just party with some kids after buying them alcohol? You can argue that is the case, but there are some other questions as to why the other cars were still there, or also the fascinating that Dougie had with that fragment of pottery that was at the center of everything.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for THE CURSE videos!

At this point in The Curse, we do tend to think that the series has plans for all of these storylines, but are they taking too much time with them? In addition to Dougie’s obvious struggles, you also have him suggesting to Asher that there may be something weird about Nala’s initial curse — a bit of static after the fact. He seems to think that he is also cursed, but at the same time, he doesn’t know who is responsible for it.

The biggest takeaway from the show so far is, quite simply, just how miserable Asher seems to be. He’s desperate to be loved or appreciated by someone, and he just can’t get it. Meanwhile, Whitney keeps wandering around with her savior complex, and is only getting increasingly frustrated that it isn’t working. At some point, everything is definitely going to explode; it is simply a matter of when.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Curse right now, including more on what is ahead

What did you think about the events of The Curse season 1 episode 4 on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







