The Curse season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The chaos intensifies

As we get deeper and deeper into The Curse season 1 over on Showtime, it feels like there are many things you can ask yourselves. What’s one of the big ones? Well, it’s really as simple as this: How in the world are Whitney and Asher going to stick together?

When you think about it, it’s really a miracle that these two have been able to build anything close to the connection that they have so far. They have these fleeting moments where their bond feels a little more understandable, but then you are surrounding them with all these other reminders that they are messy and not particularly-good people. They fight all the time, they are entirely self-serving, and they completely lack self-awareness when it comes to whether or not they are really helping the local New Mexico community.

Now, you are going to be waiting a week and a half to see episode 5 titled “It’s a Good Day,” but even that title seems a little bit ironic. Want to know more details? Then check out the official The Curse season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Whitney and Asher struggle to see eye-to-eye in the hunt for a homebuyer.

We imagine that one of the problems the two are going to run into here is that they seem to think that their project will increase the value of some of their homes — sure, they may be eco-friendly, but they do stand to profit on them at the same time. What if some things do not go according to plan? That is something to wonder about for the time being.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Curse season 1 episode 5 at Showtime?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

