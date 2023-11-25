The Curse season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Who gets good news?

As we get prepared to see The Curse season 1 episode 4 on Showtime next week, what are we the most excited about?

Well, we don’t think that this is going to be some jaw-dropping surprise but in general, we are at a point where there is a lot of stuff that could spiral out of control. In episode 3, for example, we saw Whitney and Asher learn about Nala and her family living in one of their houses. Are they really going to allow them to stay there, for free, for a really long time? Meanwhile, are we in a position where everything about the casino could go haywire — this is Asher trying to protect himself and his wife, but at the same time, there could be huge repercussions.

To get a few more details now about “Under the Big Tree,” go ahead and check out the full The Curse season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Dougie struggles with a memory lapse while good news for Asher and Whitney is dampened by tensions in the neighborhood.

Do we really care about Dougie?

He is, at least for now, the most bizarre character on the entire show. He’s clearly both lonely and desperate for human connection, but he’s also so inherently flawed based on everything that we have seen so far. We’re not altogether sure how we’re going to see this guy involved outside of making the show, unless of course he starts to lash out because Asher and Whitney are not wanting to hang out with him.

In the end, our hope is mostly just that we do at least get some sense as to where the rest of the season is going. So far, The Curse is entertaining, but at the same time all over the map.

What do you most want to see moving into The Curse season 1 episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

