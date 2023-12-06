Cobra Kai season 6: Show EP on decision to end series

At this point, it pretty well-documented that Cobra Kai season 6 is going to be the final one at Netflix. Are you as familiar with why it’s happening?

Well, here is the thing: It is often easy to make assumptions that a show is concluding because the viewership is not good enough or the broadcaster / streaming service is unhappy. Netflix also has a tendency to cancel a lot of shows. However, that’s not what happened here!

Speaking recently to The Hollywood Reporter while promoting the new comedy Obliterated, executive producer Josh Heald reiterated that the end of Cobra Kai was prompted entirely by the creative team — and there are still some open doors after the fact:

We wanted to go out on our own terms. We grew up with the Karate Kid franchise and we have so much respect for the universe. We wanted to expand the universe in all the ways we have.

Between seasons five and six, we approached Netflix and said, “We’re ready to bring this in for a landing.” We told them the story that we wanted to tell, and they supported the decision. It’s always been a good relationship with Sony and Netflix. Everybody understands — you don’t want to overstay your welcome. It’s a franchise we intend to move with. We left the door open to revisit storylines that we are going to resolve in season six, and we just felt like there’s value in not leaving the series bone dry.

Is this the right time to resolve the show? As sad as it may be to say, it is. Cobra Kai is one of those programs that creatively has told much of what it can tell with its current cast. You have the young characters getting set to enter the next chapter of their lives, and we’ve already seen multiple iterations of the All Valley. The only way to conceivably up the ante here is to go global, and that is something that feels like a good ending to the competition part of things.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Cobra Kai, including more discussion on the next Karate Kid

What do you most want to see happen moving into Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







