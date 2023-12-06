Our Flag Means Death season 3: A renewal in December?

Is there any chance that we’re going to get news on Our Flag Means Death season 3 over the course of December? Make no mistake, we want it!

After all, remember some of what we’ve heard already from creator David Jenkins: He wants a third chapter, one that would likely be the end of the story for Blackbeard and Stede. We tend to think that this is one of the most passionate audiences that is out there, and that viewers would love nothing more than to see the rest of Jenkins’ vision.

So when it comes to a possible announcement this month, we are cautiously optimistic. After all, it feels like enough time has passed for Max to have some preliminary information and from here, they can opt to figure out what else they want in regards to another season. Do you give the show 8-10 episodes to tie up most loose ends, or something a little shorter? Could you also consider a spin-off? We think that a lot of ideas are still on the table?

Since Max does not release the full viewership for Our Flag Means Death or any other shows on their service, there is no real data to go on there. With that in mind, we’re reliant mostly on social media for our faith here. While we recognize this is not an altogether cheap show to make, we know that the cast and crew here excel at making a lot out of a little. Just think about that merman sequence!

At present, our hope is that we are going to see a potential third season in 2025 — since this is a show that does take time to make, we don’t want to get our hopes up too much at present.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

