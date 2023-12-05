Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7 video: Ben’s big jump back

Tomorrow night Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7 is going to arrive on NBC — are you ready for something totally different? We sure hope so!

After all, it does appear on the surface that this is going to be one of the most fascinating journeys that we’ve seen Ben Song take on to date. After all, within this story he is going back in time further than he has ever has before, all the way back in 1692. What’s so significant about that? Well, he is in none other than Salem, Massachusetts, otherwise known as the home for the gamed witch trials. There is so much that he is going to be forced to confront here, and we are excited to see what a lot of that will be.

In a new sneak preview over at Us Weekly, Ben consults with Ian and, as a result of that, finds out more about who he is: A servant girl named Elizabeth. There is also a lot of fear running through the community, which absolutely makes sense.

From what we can tell right now, it also appears as though Raymond Lee’s character wants to focus on the leap a little bit more than anything else, which makes a certain amount of sense all things considered. After all, remember for a moment here that he kissed Hannah at the end of episode 6, and we don’t think he’s too into having a lot of conversations about that — especially with Addison. It’s a complicated situation with him and Hannah, largely in that there’s no guarantee that they will see each other again.

However, at the same exact time there is a bizarre sense of destiny that is clearly being explored here and there this season, and we are interested in learning more all about how that will play a big factor into the next several episodes.

