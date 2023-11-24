Quantum Leap season 2 episode 8 spoilers: A journey to Egypt

For those who are curious, Quantum Leap season 2 episode 8 is the story we’ve been waiting to weeks in order to see.

Even before this batch of episodes premiered, there were some reports out there suggesting that the Raymond Lee drama actually filmed an episode in Egypt. On December 13, we’re going to have a chance to see the fruits of the team’s labor with a story titled “Nomad.”

So, what makes this story stand out? Well, let’s just say that this is one that actually feels like it will be action-movie thriller in a ton of ways. Just go ahead and see, per SpoilerTV, the Quantum Leap season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

When Ben leaps as far as Egypt into an undercover CIA agent caught in a dangerous game of international espionage, he must move quickly to save a woman’s life.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure that we’ll at least get closure on if this woman is okay … but who could she be? On paper, our hope would be that this episode would, once again, give us a chance to see Eliza Taylor back as Hannah, and that she may somehow be involved in all of this. After all, this is a story that would be the most exciting long-term, given the fact that it would allow us the opportunity to further explore why Ben keeps running into her.

Also, there is a much larger question that we have to wonder beyond just this — is Ben accidentally going to change history? He’s already risked a butterfly effect with Hannah on a number of occasions and the more that they run into each other, the more it could be an issue. For now, let’s just see what the future holds … but also be excited for a story that feels rather different.

