Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC? ‘A Kind of Magic’ news

Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC? Given that we just had a hiatus for the time-travel drama, we don’t think that you can blame anyone out there for wanting a little bit of something more.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share a little bit of unfortunate news — the hiatus for the series is continuing for a little while longer. There is no installment tonight and at the time of this writing, the plan is for “A Kind of Magic” to air on Wednesday, December 6. Hopefully, you’ll also get a chance to see episode on the 13th and we’ll see at least a little bit of momentum there. The entirety of this season has not been filmed as of yet, and we know there are some questions and/or confusion as to what that actually means. These are things that at some point, we will absolutely dive more into.

Want to at least get some more news about the aforementioned next episode? Then check out, per SpoilerTV, the full season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Ben leaps back to 1692 — the farthest he’s ever been — where he finds himself on trial for practicing witchcraft; with limited records online, the team must race to save him before he’s put to death.

We may not even need to spell this out all that much, but this is clearly one of the most exciting ideas for a Quantum Leap story yet. If there was ever a period pre-America that would be fun to dive into, this is it — ironically, it also would’ve been a perfect episode for Halloween, even if we’re well-aware it is coming right in the middle of the holiday season. Who knows just where this story could go after the fact? We are excited to find out! (We certainly think Hannah will return at some point.)

