Quantum Leap season 2: The grand finale mystery

We know at this point that Quantum Leap season 2 is poised to return with a new episode on Wednesday, December 6. Beyond that, however, things start to get at least a little bit more murky.

So what’s going on here? This is absolutely a strange mystery, especially when you look at NBC’s newly-released plans for their schedule. We know that there are nine episodes of the Raymond Lee drama that were shot before the SAG-AFTRA strike, and in theory, they could air the rest of them before the end of the year if they wanted to. However, for the rest of them (there were 13 planned for the season) there is no clear timeslot for them to air. Even if filming starts next Monday, it’d still be asking a lot for them to be ready at the start of January. Meanwhile, NBC’s One Chicago lineup is coming back starting on January 17. This would most likely displace the rest of the show.

According to a report from TVLine, there is going to be a plan announced for the rest of Quantum Leap season 2 over the weeks ahead. It’s possible that these could air after the midseason shows wrap up; or, it could be coming to Sunday nights following the end of the NFL season. There are a few different possibilities that could be considered, and we are curious to see exactly what is going to be done here.

For now, there are two central stories that are really at the core of the narrative. First and foremost, you have the obvious one of whether or not Ben can find his way home. Then, you also have the mystery of Hannah Carson, who seems to be an ordinary woman. Yet, is it a coincidence that she has been present in two separate leaps? We could be setting the stage for more than just a romance here — honestly, we’re prepared for anything.

Related – Get some more insight regarding Quantum Leap season 2 and what else could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into the rest of Quantum Leap season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







