Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7: When to expect more details

As many of you more than likely know already, Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7 is going to be a pretty epic hour of TV. After all, you are about to see Ben Song heading even further back to the past than before! A lot of the story coming up here is going to be set around the Salem witch trials, where Ben himself may end up being put in a pretty darn precarious position!

So, when can you expect to get a little more insight all about what’s coming up here? Let’s just say that some things could be coming out sooner rather than later.

Typically, NBC releases episode details weeks in advance, and there is a chance to do this for Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7 on Tuesday or Wednesday this week. The only reason that this may not happen is simply tied to what is going on when it comes to the Thanksgiving holiday, which does tend to shake things up a considerable amount.

What we are hoping for moving forward, of course, starts with some more great time-travel adventures for the entire team. Of course, the story also extends beyond that into some other avenues, as well. Take, for example, what is going on here when it comes to Ben and Hannah. They have a unique relationship now in that time-travel is a part of it, and you never know when they are going to reunite. Also, Hannah knows the truth about who Ben is and seems to legitimately believe him — is that dangerous? She moves through time normally, so whenever he ends up seeing her again, it could be a few years later or even earlier.

In other words, there is potential for things to be really messy as we wait for the show to come back on Wednesday, December 6.

