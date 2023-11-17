Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7: Eliza Taylor on Hannah arc

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, we are right in the middle of Quantum Leap season 2 — and there are some big questions! Take, for starters, how Hannah Carson gets looped into the season from here.

So where do we start things off at this point? Well, it only seems natural at this point to mention that Eliza Taylor’s character just made her second appearance this season and beyond just that, she and Ben kissed! They clearly have a connection and yet, it remains unclear exactly when they are going to have a chance in order to see each other once more. It is a mystery in a real sea of them that has ultimately defined a big chunk of where things stand.

Does Taylor herself at least have a good idea of what’s next? It seems that way, based mostly on what The 100 alum had to say to TV Insider:

I was really lucky to be able to sit down with Dean [Georgaris] and Martin [Gero], who I just think are brilliant showrunners and brilliant people, and they really talked me through Hannah’s arc this season, and I got to know where she’s come from, where she’s going, and what makes her tick, which is really special and something that you don’t necessarily get to know as someone coming into a show. So yeah, I’ve got the lay of the land, I think, although it can always change. So, as far as I know, I’ve got a pretty good idea of Hannah’s arc.

We certainly think that Hannah has good intentions, but the big question mark here comes down to a possible butterfly effect. Could what Ben did back in New Mexico end up changing things in some sort of dramatic way moving forward? It is certainly something that longers, and there could be more changes as we move forward…

