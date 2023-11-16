Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7 promo: Salem witch trials

As we move into Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7 in early December, is there still a lot to look forward to?

Well, we don’t think we have to beat around the bush all that much, as there is a TON to still be excited for! Take, for starters, the chance to actually head all the way back to the Salem witch trials for a story, one that could lead to the potential death of one Ben Song.

The cool thing about this episode is certainly the chance to be able to explore a completely different era than we are accustomed to seeing on the show. It honestly also feels like one of the perfect parts of history to dive into since there are some serious stakes all across the board. Anything could honestly happen at just about any moment, and you head to prepare for that.

Now, there is one thing that is pretty darn clear based on the setting for this episode, it’s this: You are not going to have a chance to see Hannah Carson here. Yet, it is no coincidence here that she told Ben she would likely see him again at some point. It’s no coincidence that they have collided with each other twice; also, remember that Eliza Taylor is a series regular. There are going to be a lot of chances to see some great stuff as we move forward at some point!

Beyond episode 7, what we can say about the future? Well, there are two more episodes that filmed prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, including one set in Egypt! Hopefully, we do have some more fun surprises the rest of the way, and we do wonder if Ben is going to be stuck in any one period for longer than usual. If so, that’s where you can make the case for having Hannah around a little longer.

