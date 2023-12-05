Survivor 45 episode 11 sneak peek: Did Julie keep the idol?

As we prepare for Survivor 45 episode 11 airing on CBS tomorrow night, there is one thing in particular we can say — and it is somewhat of a surprise!

So what are we talking about here? It’s pretty darn simple: Based on what we are seeing at present, Julie has yet to give back the hidden immunity idol that she borrowed from Austin, just in case something went awry and she needed it at the time.

In a sneak peek over at the official YouTube page, you can see Drew accuse her, in a confessional, of being like Gollum with the One Ring. Because Austin gave Julie the idol, she is not technically obligated to give it back. She might, but she is somewhat suspicious of Drew starting to ask her a lot of questions about it. In a separate confessional, she indicates that she is a little worried about Drew potentially making a move, which makes some sense given that Drew, in a separate confessional, expresses some fear that he may not be able to beat her.

If there is some sort of dramatic move that could be made on Wednesday night, Drew could be the target and it would make a certain amount of sense. The risk in doing this, though, is that if you are Julie, you do make it so that it is 3-3 after the fact of Reba members versus Julie, Katurah, and Emily. This is a spot where you have to seriously weigh a lot of your options, and there are a lot of tricky components that go into a move like this. The best thing that you can do is think all of this over and in the end, try to make a decision that feels like it gives you the best spot to win. We think it’s not a terrible idea to go after Drew now, mostly because we see her as fourth within that Reba group. It is better to get someone else before they get you.

