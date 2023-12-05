Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: December 2023 hopes

Are we going to learn anything about an Outer Banks season 4 premiere date over the course of December 2023? Is that something to hope for?

There are of course so many things that we’re eager to get into here, but the biggest one is simply that we’re going to be waiting a long time to see the series back. Filming for this batch of episodes was delayed by a great deal, mostly due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, you can rest assured knowing that the show will move forward, full-steam ahead … even if it is somewhat unclear when the show will be coming back.

For the time being, we’d rule out any period of time until at least the summer of 2024, if not slightly later than that. Do we think the series is still 2024, at least to a certain extent? We do tend to think so, all things considered. Remember that Netflix needs some big-time hits over the next twelve months, mostly due to the fact that some other shows, including Stranger Things as well as Wednesday, are going to be off the air for a good while still.

As for what’s coming up story-wise, let’s just say to not expect anything that is going to be altogether shocking here. Outer Banks is one of those series that at this point, seems to have a really good understanding of what it is and the adventures it likes to take some of its characters down. There’s no real reason to think that there are going to be some significant deviations coming in the near future for that.

Unfortunately, don’t expect too much this month — there won’t be a premiere date announcement for a while! The same goes for huge scoop on what lies ahead!

