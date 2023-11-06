Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: Hopes for November

Now that we are in the midst of November, what can we say now in regards to an Outer Banks season 4?

Now, it goes without saying, but the folks at Netflix are probably very-much eager to get this show back at some point in 2024. Given that some big shows for them like Stranger Things are likely on hold until at least 2025, they need to have other big series around beforehand.

The good thing about Outer Banks, at least for the moment, is simply that it was already in production prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. By virtue of that, there is less work to be done to bring it back than some other shows out there. First, you have to hope that a fair deal is struck in the near future with the actors. From there, the next order of business is working to ensure that you get production back underway. We’re confident that we’ll get news on the former over the course of the month; the latter, meanwhile, is a little more unlikely.

In general, our hope for the time being is that we have a chance in order to get some more news on a premiere date at some point in the spring or summer of next year, with the show coming back in the fall. If we had to make a prediction here, it’s that season 4 here, alongside the much-anticipated season 2 of Squid Game, will be two of the premier releases moving into the end of next year. Both of them will probably get a ton of promotion as we think that in general, a real effort will be made to give them the best run possible.

Do we think that there’s a lot of adventure ahead for John B. and company? Sure, but we may have to wait a while longer to get some of the finer details.

