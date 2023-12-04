House of the Dragon season 2: When to expect more

As many of you may know, we were lucky to get a House of the Dragon season 2 teaser trailer this weekend at an event in Brazil. That is a great foundation for everything else that could be coming insofar as teases go … so when will we get some of those?

Well, the first thing that you have to remember here is simply that the next season of the HBO epic is still some time away. Odds are, we’re not going to be seeing it until June or July, at the earliest! We don’t think that HBO is going to feel some inordinate amount of pressure to hand out more information about what lies ahead in the relatively near future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Now that we’ve said all of that, this is where we would advise you to stay focused on the end of the year, especially since this is likely when you are going to be seeing the premium-cable network put out a sizzle reel of content for the year ahead. This is something that we have seen them do in the past, and we could see at least 10-15 seconds of new footage being thrown in there. Don’t expect some sort of deluge!

Also, remember that House of the Dragon season 2 is only going to be eight episodes, a full two shorter than what we got in season 1. The obvious implication here is that with less minutes of footage to show, the network may be a little bit more hesitant to give anything in general! We’re just going to be happy with whatever we manage to snag, regardless of when certain things are actually dropped.

Related – If you haven’t had a chance to see the House of the Dragon season 2 trailer yet, see it here!

What are you most hoping to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates coming in the future here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







