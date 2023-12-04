Frasier revival season 1 finale spoilers: Bittersweet Christmas?

In a matter of days, the season 1 finale for Paramount+’s Frasier revival is going to be here — want to learn more?

As some of you may have heard, the title for this installment is “Reindeer Games” and beyond just that, it is going to be featuring the return of former cast member Peri Gilpin as Roz. There is a lot that is happening beyond that, including more of a tribute to John Mahoney, whose presence has been felt for a lot of the series.

Is there going to be any sort of cliffhanger? That remains to be seen, as we are still waiting to learn whether or not a season 2 is going to happen.

For now, we can at least share the full synopsis below, which does give us a slightly better sense of what lies ahead:

On Christmas Eve, Freddy stretches himself to be there for both Frasier, who’s coping with Martin’s death by throwing a lavish party, and Eve, who’s hiding out at home dealing with her own loss.

What sort of emotions are we expecting here?

Honestly, there’s a lot. Given that this show is inherently a comedy, of course there will and should be a lot of moments where we can sit back and laugh. However, at the same time it is also going to be reflective, as the holidays can often be after significant changes in your life. It is a reminder of past memories, but also a chance to create new ones. Even if you are not able to relate to Frasier Crane as a character, you may at least be able to relate to some of the feelings that are expressed over the course of this hour. Or, at the very least this is what we imagine that the creative team is hoping to achieve.

