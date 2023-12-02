Frasier revival season 1 finale spoilers: More on Peri Gilpin return

As you get prepared to see the season 1 finale of the Frasier revival on Paramount+ this coming week, there’s a lot to be excited about. For starters, “Reindeer Games” is set around the holiday season, just in case you needed something to put you in a little more of the holiday spirit. Also, we are pleased to say that it also is going to feature the return of Peri Gilpin as Roz, the iconic character from the original show.

So leading up to this episode, do you want to see what the actress herself had to say about the part? Well, just check it out below per Entertainment Weekly:

“I just loved getting to do it .. It was a fantasy come true to play that part again and to go back into that world. And there’s bittersweet things because it makes me so sad when I think about John [Mahoney]. I miss him. He was a great friend, but I feel like they dealt with that.

“They go back to John every chance they can and they refer back. They refer back to Cheers. They refer back to our first Frasier and I feel like we’re kind of a part of it. It felt very comfortable there and wonderful and it was really funny. It’s like a comfort when you watch it. You’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I get to see this again. It’s new, it’s fresh, but I am getting the same feelings I got from watching it the first time.'”

Are there going to be some emotional and reflective moments in this episode? We tend to think so, and some of those could inevitably come from not having Mahoney around. Yet, we also think there will be warmth, nostalgia, and of course some holiday cheer. Why would you expect anything less from a story like this?

Now, let’s just all cross our fingers and hope that the revival brings us a season 2 soon enough…

What do you want to see from Peri Gilpin across the Frasier season 1 finale on Paramount+?

Do you think that there are some other cast members from the original show who could turn up in a possible season 2? Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







