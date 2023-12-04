Yellowstone season 3 officially coming to CBS; see schedule

Over the past several hours, we had wondered whether or not CBS was going to have room to broadcast Yellowstone season 3, despite the first two seasons generating huge numbers. Their regular programming, after all, is going to be coming on the air in February!

However, it looks as though the network has figured out a way to make it happen — just expect a lot of the Kevin Costner drama in a short period of time.

Check out some of what the network had to say in a press release, which also serves as a good reminder of why they are doing this.

CBS will continue the epic broadcast event for YELLOWSTONE when the third season of the hit Paramount Network drama makes its broadcast television debut with the first three episodes on Sunday, Jan. 14 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The season will run through January, culminating with a two-night season finale event.

YELLOWSTONE has reached nearly 33 million unique viewers since it began airing Sundays on CBS and averaging 5.04 million viewers per episode (Nielsen Most Current Persons 2+) as the #1 entertainment program on the night.

As for the schedule, here is what we are looking at.

Sunday, Jan. 14

8:00-9:00 PM 301 “You’re the Indian Now”

9:00-10:00 PM 302 “Freight Trains and Monsters”

10:00-11:00 PM 303 “An Acceptable Surrender”

Sunday, Jan. 21

8:00-9:00 PM 304 “Going Back to Cali”

9:00-10:00 PM 305 “Cowboys and Dreamers”

10:00-11:00 PM 306 “All for Nothing”

Sunday, Jan. 28

8:00-9:00 PM 307 “The Beating”

9:00-10:00 PM 308 “I Killed a Man Today”

Monday, Jan. 29

9:00-10:00 PM 309 “Meaner Than Evil”

10:00-11:00 PM 310 “The World Is Purple”

Just in case you needed a reminder, these episodes are being edited to meet broadcast standards, meaning that there is going to be a little bit of cut content here and there. Be prepared for that, and remember that the unedited episodes are streaming on Peacock. (Also, they air with regularity over on the Paramount Network.)

One more thing we’ll say…

If you haven’t managed to see spoilers for the season 3 finale yet, good on you! This is one of the best episodes in recent TV history from top to bottom.

Do you think that this is a smart thing for CBS to do when it comes to Yellowstone season 3?

