Dancing with the Stars 32 finale: Why three hours long?

We already know that there are some things worth noting about next week’s Dancing with the Stars 32 finale, including that there are five contestants! This is the most stacked field that has existed within the history of the show, and of course there is something exciting about that!

Beyond this, though, there is also something else worth noting: This is a 3-hour long spectacle with special guests, musical performances, and even a surprise featuring Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro.

We don’t think it is any surprise that the producers of Dancing with the Stars would jump at the opportunity to put on a three-hour show, but why did ABC want it this year? Well, we tend to think that it is a function of a few different things.

For starters, there is the fact that this season has been particularly successful in total viewers and remains something that the network can be pretty happy about. At this point a season 33 is inevitable, and we’re not sure that ABC is going to let it be a Disney+ exclusive ever again.

Also, and perhaps most importantly, they really don’t have a lot of other content right now! The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have made it so that there isn’t a lot of other scripted content until at least February, so they needed this extra hour of programming to give themselves more ad revenue. We can’t sit here and guarantee that this is going to be something that we get every season from here on out, but this is a great season! Not only that, but we love all of the contestants remaining. You have a great underdog in Alyson Hannigan, plus arguably one of the best dancers we’ve seen in quite some time in Xochitl Gomez.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

