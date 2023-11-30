Dancing with the Stars 32 finale spoilers: About the freestyles!

As we prepare for the Dancing with the Stars 32 finale on ABC next week, there are some elements that stand out. Where do we start? How about noting the fact that there are still five people who are a part of this episode?

For the first time, we are going to have a truly stacked finale — and it is worth noting that this is also going to be a massive three-hour event. Clearly the network is taking advantage of the solid ratings this season, plus also the fact that they don’t really have a ton of programming to put in that 10:00 p.m. spot.

Without further ado here, let’s just share what a lot of people would probably like to know. Check out some of the spoilers insofar as the routines go!

First and foremost, you have the Redemption Round, which is going to give everyone a chance to show once again what they can do in some specific styles.

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to “Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra.

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Samba to “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Tango to “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry.

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Salsa to “Get On Your Feet” by Gloria Estefan.

Then, you have the Freestyle Round, one that is going to give you complete creative freedom, and we tend to think that these are going to be really fun. They are often the thing that helps people win a season!

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Freestyle to “Happy” by C2C featuring Derek Martin.

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Freestyle to “Run The World (Girls)” by Beyoncé /“Level Up” by Ciara.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Freestyle to “Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child /“Suéltate” by Sam i & Jarina De Marco featuring Anitta & BIA.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Freestyle to “Que Calor” by District 78.

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Freestyle to “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift /“Papi” by Jennifer Lopez.

