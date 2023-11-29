Dancing with the Stars 32: Xochitl Gomez has perfect semifinals

Did Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy establish themselves as the overall favorites on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars episode? It may be fair to say that at this point! After all, they capped the night with a perfect 60 out of 60, and they were the only one of the contestants able to do that.

What’s also interesting about this show sometimes it that there are layers upon layers of 10’s, and sometimes, you wish that you could even give out an 11. That is what we saw during their ballroom routine in the second half of the show. It was pure artistry and magic, and this season may also mark the best choreography that we have seen from Val during his time on the show. He really allowed the dance to feel natural, giving it difficult choreography while also not making it showy.

It should be noted that Val did co-choreograph the tribute to Len Goodman earlier this year, and this was a dance that Len would have absolutely adored. We don’t know how else to really compliment it beyond that.

If this was another season of Dancing with the Stars, it would be easy to go ahead and crown Gomez the winner hands-down. The only reason we can’t do that here is simply because of the fact that there are SO many good dancers this time around. We tend to think that it will be either her, Ariana Madix, or Jason Mraz — but then again, you can make the case here that Charity Lawson has Bachelor Nation on her side and we know already just how powerful of a voting block they can really be.

Related – Be sure to read more about tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 32 episode, including all of the routines

What did you think about Xochitl Gomez’s Dancing with the Stars 32 performance tonight?

Do you think at this point, she is the runaway favorite to win the whole thing? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







