Dancing with the Stars 32 week 10 spoilers: Semifinals songs!

In preparation for next week’s Dancing with the Stars 32 semifinals, ABC has already revealed the new songs and routines. Is there a lot to be excited about here? Absolutely.

Take, for starters, the fact that for the first time in weeks, there is no real theme here and the contestants can do dances to whatever it is that they want. That leads to more creative expression, and 100% we’re all for that at this point. Also, just from looking at the song choices there is one person who clearly has a built-in advantage. Just take a look below…

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Samba to “Samba” by Gloria Estefan and a Waltz to “La Vie en Rose” by Lady Gaga.

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and a Waltz to “Come Away With Me” by Norah Jones.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Rumba to “Love The Way You Lie Part III” by Skylar Grey and a Quickstep to “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony.

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Jive to “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars and a Foxtrot to “Trampoline” by SHAED & ZAYN.

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Viennese Waltz to “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz and a Paso Doble to “Diablo Rojo” by Rodrigo y Gabriela.

For most of the season, we have expected that Jason would dance to this song — next to “I’m Yours” and maybe “The Remedy,” this is the biggest hit that he has, and its lyrical content and style is perfectly suited for a routine on this show. So long as there are no major mistakes here, this is going to be a slam-dunk for him entering the finale.

Meanwhile, everyone else is doing tome smart routines that show off both ballroom and Latin dances. The real narrative here is whether Alyson, despite being a massive underdog, can find a way to improve enough to make it to the final round.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

