Dancing with the Stars 32 week 10: Will Alyson Hannigan survive?

Next week on ABC, we’ll officially be at the Dancing with the Stars 32 semifinals! Week 10 is the last one before the finale in early December, and there are only five contestants left.

At this point, we do think it’s pretty clear that Jason Mraz, Xochitl Gomez, Charity Lawson, and Ariana Madix are the likely finalists — at least if you are looking at scores first and foremost. However, we also know that this show is about more than just scores, and this is where Alyson Hannigan does start to come into play a little bit more here.

After all, one of the most important things to note about the How I Met Your Mother star is that she may actually be the most famous contestant out of anyone left. Think in terms of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, or her role in the American Pie franchise. She’s got multiple generations of fans. Meanwhile, Charity’s fame comes entirely from the past year and Xochitl is still an up-and-comer. Ariana is probably the most famous person right now because of the Scandoval headlines, and Mraz has had a consistent level of star power over the past couple of decades.

What we are trying to say right now is that while Hannigan most likely will not win, we would not be shocked if she is able to make it to the finale over Gomez in particular. Bachelor Nation will likely help Charity, and it’s hard to see Ariana or Jason gone before that point. This show has been known to be at least somewhat unpredictable over the years.

Who will actually win?

At the moment, we do tend to think Ariana is the favorite just based on the popularity of her dances on YouTube. Do we think that Jason has a dedicated audience? Absolutely, but we’re still not sure that his voting base will be enough to topple her. If nothing else, we do think the finale will be pretty interesting to watch.

Related – Get some more news on Dancing with the Stars 32, including Harry Jowsey’s elimination last night

Do you think that Alyson Hannigan will be in the Dancing with the Stars 32 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







