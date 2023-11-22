Dancing with the Stars 32: Who was eliminated, week 9?

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 32 this week? Was this actually the week that Harry Jowsey left the competition?

Entering the show this time around, we don’t think there was any real debate over who the worst dancer was in the competition. Harry has nonetheless survived all season on the strength of his dedicated following, whether it be due to his time on Too Hot to Handle or the content he’s made with his partner Rylee Arnold. The two have managed to engage a younger audience of fans, and that’s something that producers probably like on some level. Remember this — even if they probably want the best dancer to win on a personal level, this sort of controversy keeps them in the conversation.

Beyond Harry and Rylee, the only other person we thought could be in at least some danger here was Alyson Hannigan, who hasn’t had the scores of some of the top contenders at this point. Just remember here that Jason Mraz, Xochitl Gomez, Charity Lawson, and Ariana Madix have been clearly the top dancers for a good while all season long. Alyson does have a dedicated following from both How I Met Your Mother and then also Buffy the Vampire Slayer, so we’re sure that this does help to a certain extent.

Moving forward, things are going to get so much more competitive — we just hope that whoever is left is absolutely up for that challenge.

Who was eliminated at the end of the episode?

Well, it’s all over for Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold. Harry was legitimately shocked that he made it this far and in the end, this ends the chaos of the past several weeks. What are people going to fight about online now?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

