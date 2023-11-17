Dancing with the Stars 32 week 9 spoilers: Taylor Swift mystery

As we prepare for Dancing with the Stars 32 week 9 on ABC, one thing stands out: It’s Taylor Swift night! Obviously, this one will be big. This is the biggest pop star on the planet right now and honestly, we’re shocked that the producers haven’t leaned into this before.

Ultimately, there’s a good chance that all of the songs chosen in this episode will be huge for Swift fans everywhere, so we don’t tend to think anyone has a direct advantage over the others when it comes to that. Still, we do tend to think there are some fun things to discuss here.

If we want to hone things in even further, we can say that the show is really trying to create some buzz out of the potential songs the stars will be taking on! They haven’t confirmed any routines as of yet, but it seems like Xochitl Gomez is going to be doing “Paper Rings,” based on the evidence that is out there. For Charity Lawson, it could be “Look What You Made Me Do.” It has actually been confirmed by People Magazine that Ariana Madix is doing “Cruel Summer,” so at least one of the songs have been confirmed.

We will say this — one of the cool things about using Swift’s discography is that she really has songs that are all different tempos and lend themselves well to a wide array of styles. This isn’t one of those instances where there is only one type of dance that could be done.

In the end, we just hope for a few iconic routines and, hopefully, for attention to come out for the show moving forward. We do love having this series around every year, even if it is silly and ridiculous a lot of the time.

What do you want to see when it comes to Taylor Swift night on Dancing with the Stars 32?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

