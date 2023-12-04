The Gilded Age season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Is George changing?

As we look towards The Gilded Age season 2 episode 7 on HBO this coming weekend, why not discuss George Russell further? This is a man who made a pretty big decision close to the end of episode 6. Rather than try to prolong the labor strike or cause violence at the steel mill, he declared the order to stand down.

Does this move mean that George is going to become the total opposite of a robber baron anytime soon? We aren’t willing to go that far, but at the same time it shows that he does still possess humane qualities and cares for other people. He’s not just out there trying to leave a trail of dead bodies, and we do think that there is some element of growth here.

In speaking on this subject further to TV Insider, here is some of what Morgan Spector himself had to say about his character’s future. It’s a reminder that while he may do a good thing or two, it hardly makes him a saint. As a matter of fact, there could still be some terrible things to come:

“I don’t think he can really evolve … I suspect he will continue along the path that he’s on, which is exploiting racism and hatred of immigrants to try to undermine union solidarity. That’s the path that kind of takes us to the present day, like that’s the way you can divide the working class along ethnic and religious lines and you can keep them from becoming a powerful enough coalition to actually take power. I think that becomes George’s strategy, which in some ways is uglier and less honorable than just firing on people.”

Of course, the fascinating juxtaposition with this show is that you have this awfulness at one point and then at the other, you have stories that appear so fluffy and over-the-top. This is one of the things that The Gilded Age does best. It shows you that there are different layers to the lives of just about every character; you have a lot of glitz and glamour, and then you have the layers of ugliness underneath.

